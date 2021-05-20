Directors Raj and DK request fans to donate funds for veteran actor Pavala Shyamala

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Wednesday asked their followers to support veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala who is currently in financial distress.

The Family Man creators took to Twitter and shared a link to a fundraiser for Shyamala, saying that the actor is in "dire straits" and needs help.



"We appeal to you to support a veteran Telugu actor, Pavala Shyamala. She's in dire straits, going through extreme financial difficulties, & seeking help. We are doing our bit. We urge our friends and colleagues to contribute to support her. Thank you," they wrote. Shyamala started her acting career in Telugu cinema with the 1984 movie Challenge. Over the years, she featured in supporting roles in hits like Khadgam, Andhrawala, Baba Lodge, and Golimar. The fundraiser, started on milaap.org, stated that the actor has been in financial distress and is struggling to fulfil even basic needs.

"She has a daughter who is bedridden and unwell too. Her daughter is suffering from TB. To tend to her illness, she also had to sell her awards and trophies for money," it read.

The fundraiser, which aims to raise Rs 5 lakh for the actor, will provide immediate financial aid to Shyamala for her survival and medical expenses. So far, the fundraiser has raised Rs 87,600 for the actor.

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi too has stepped forward to help Pavala Shyamala. He has donated Rs 1,01, 500 to her, his publicist Suresh Kondeti said. Chiranjeevi has also helped her get a membership in Movies Artists’ Association (MAA) from which she will be receiving a monthly pension of Rs 6,000.

“Megastar @KChiruTweetsb Garu Donated ₹ 101500 to Veteran Character Artist Pavala Syamala Garu who’s struggling to run the households,” Chiranjeevi’s publicist Suresh Kondeti tweeted on Tuesday.