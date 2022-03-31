Director Ranjith shares dais with Dileep, lands in controversy

Earlier when the media questioned him over his visit to meet Dileep in jail in 2017, Ranjith said that the visit was not intentional, and that he had been with the survivor always.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and filmmaker Ranjith has once again landed in a controversy after he shared the dais at an event with actor Dileep, who is an accused in the actor sexual assault case. The function, which took place in Kochi, was organised by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). Ironically, it was Ranjith who welcomed Bhavana, the survivor in the case, to the inauguration function of the International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK) on March 19, and called her a “symbol of women’s resistance and fight for survival.” He had told the media then that it was his decision too to invite Bhavana as a surprise guest at IFFK.

This is not the first time that Ranjith has been involved in a controversy relating to Dileep. In 2017, he had visited Dileep when the actor was lodged in the Aluva prison. When Bhavana was invited to IFFK, many remembered that Ranjith was one of the few film celebrities who visited Dileep in jail, and slammed his decision to welcome Bhavana to IFFK as a publicity stunt. Reacting to this criticism, Ranjith had claimed that his visit to the jail was not intentional and he had been with the survivor always. During many interviews, he made it clear that he was irked over social media posts that questioned him.

Ranjith shared the dais with Dileep at a function organised by FEUOK to honour Ranjith and Kerala State Welfare Board (KSWB) chairman Madhupal, who were recently appointed to government boards. Dileep is the president of FEUOK and many have pointed out that Ranjith could have avoided the event.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Ranjith told the media that he did not go to Dileep’s house to have a cup of tea. “Even if I did, it is not necessary to criticise me. If Dileep and I are in the same flight, should I run away from the flight?” he asked, upset over the row. He also said that even the government did not restrict anyone from keeping ties with anyone else in the industry. He also said that Dileep and he were longtime acquaintances.