Director Kalaippuli S Thanu contributes Rs 5 lakh to support woman with lung disease

The woman, who is a single mother, was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease which led to scarring of lungs over the last two years.

Film producer and director Kalaippuli S Thanu volunteered to support a 33-year-old woman undergoing treatment for lung disease at Kauvery Hospital Chennai. The woman, who is a single mother, was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease which led to scarring of lungs over the last two years.

Currently, she is awaiting a Dual Lung Transplant, and has been registered with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). Thanu, owner of V Creations, contributed Rs 5 lakh to the patientâ€™s family towards her treatment.

Dr Iyappan Ponnusamy, Medical Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai, received the support on behalf of the family and thanked the producer for his noble gesture. Kauvery Hospital has subsidised the total cost of the transplant and is also looking forward to raising funds from more donors.