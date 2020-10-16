Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

In a statement, KKR said Dinesh Karthik informed the management that he wishes to focus on contributing more to the team’s cause.

In a surprise decision, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced that Eoin Morgan will replace Dinesh Karthik as the franchise's captain for the rest of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In a statement, KKR said Dinesh Karthik has informed the management that with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wishes to handover the team's captaincy to Eoin Morgan.

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said “We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes."

He added that Eoin and Dinesh will work together for the rest of the tournament. "We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner.”

Eoin Morgan is the captain of the England cricket team in limited overs cricket. He led the team to victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik has scored 108 runs in seven innings in the IPL so far this season. His best score was the 58 he scored against Kings XI Punjab recently, an innings in which he carefully picked off the KXIP bowling in the final overs.