The visuals of the survivor in the actor abduction case have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh to verify its authenticity. The cloned content of a memory card containing visuals of the survivor has been sent to CFSL as per the request of actor Dileep, who is one of the accused in the case, reports The New Indian Express.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. The memory card containing visuals of the assault on the survivor was sent to CFSL, along with Dileep’s queries on its authenticity, TNIE reported quoting a source. The expenses for the lab testing will be borne by Dileep.

The queries regarding the authenticity of the visuals were prepared with the help of an expert who viewed the footage. Additional Special Sessions Court Eranakulam had arranged a session for the expert to view the footage.

Though the report from CFSL can be used by the accused person to cross-examine the witness of the case, it will not be considered as an evidence at this phase of the trial.

On January 4, the Additional Special Sessions Court in Ernakulam rejected the discharge plea of Dileep in the case. He had approached the court seeking to be removed from the accused list.

He filed the discharge petition after examining the memory card visuals of the actor being attacked. Dileep’s counsel and a digital expert were allowed to examine the visuals at the trial court in Ernakulam following the Supreme Court order.

Dileep, who has been accused of attempting to delay the trial on numerous occasions, then approached the court stating that the visuals were not found to be authentic and that he should be removed from the accused list of persons.

It was in February 2017 that the actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi.