Dileep conspiracy case: Kerala trial court asks cops to present evidence

The court said that in the conspiracy case only an FIR has been filed, and asked the prosecution to present all the evidences while posting the matter for further hearing.

In a development in the conspiracy case against actor Dileep, the trial court hearing a petition by the Crime Branch seeking to cancel his bail, asked the prosecution to present evidence of the actorâ€™s alleged tampering of evidence. Dileep is currently out on bail in the case, and in April, the Crime Branch team probing the case filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail on the charge that Dileep deleted evidence from his phone.

Dileep is accused in two cases â€” the actor assault case of 2017 (of which he is allegedly the mastermind), and a conspiracy case wherein he allegedly conspired to kill the police officers probing the actor assault case. On Thursday, May 19, the prosecution informed the court that they have all the evidence against the actor which includes deletion of chats, but the court asked what this has to do with the 2017 case.

The prosecution contended that it has details of voice clips of how the actor destroyed the evidence. The court then pointed out that in the conspiracy case against the accused there is only an FIR, and asked the prosecution to come with all the evidences and posted the matter for May 26.

The case has in the past few months taken numerous twists and turns. In December a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actor abduction case. After several rounds of hearing, Dileep received anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in March.

