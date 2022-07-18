Didn't get any notice: Thomas Isaac on ED summoning him over KIIFB funding

The former Kerala Minister was responding to media reports suggesting that the Enforcement Directorate has sent him a notice on the functioning of KIIFB.

news Controversy

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday, July 18, denied that he has received any notice from the Enforcement Directorate over the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The former Kerala minister, responding to reports that the Enforcement Directorate has sent him a notice, accused the Union government of 'misusing' central investigating agencies for 'political gains'.

Thomas Isaac told TNM that he has not received any notice yet from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear before it for questioning. “ED is sending notices to some officials of KIIFB, but I do not know the details. The ED itself must have leaked to the media that they sent notice to me, but they have not," he said.

Official sources on July 17, Sunday, had said that the ED has summoned the former Finance Minister in connection with the probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB during the previous LDF government in Kerala. Isaac termed it a ‘political move,’ and said, "The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all investigation agencies for their political gains. Before the last election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax department were after the KIIFB. Then what happened?”

“Now, they might have some ulterior motive. I am not even sure whether it (the ED notice) is a real one. It seems like this was first given to media persons. Not sure whether someone amongst you (media) made it up. If any such notice is served then it's politically motivated,” he said.

KIIFB is the primary agency of the Kerala government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects. KIIFB had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.

Isaac detailed the positive impact of KIIFB in the state and alleged that the BJP was "rattled" by Kerala's achievements through KIIFB. "The government schools have been modernised, people are witnessing changes in our government hospitals and our roads are being repaired one by one. The Transgrid project will be completed by this year-end, there is no shortage of electricity and the KFON (Kerala Fiber Optic Network) is nearing completion," he said.

"We are executing tasks which were considered impossible and this has rattled the BJP. Their attitude is to hand over the infrastructure development to the corporates. But if we do, then they (corporates) will expect returns. Do we need toll plazas on our roads? Are we ready to pay exorbitant charges at hospitals and hefty fees at schools due to renovations and modern facilities?" Isaac asked. This is an alternative, a Kerala model, Isaac pointed out.

During the campaign for the state assembly elections last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), alleging that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flayed its financial dealings. She had also termed as "questionable" the operation of KIIFB.