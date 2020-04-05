Did PM slyly ask nation to observe vigil on BJP Foundation day eve?: HD Kumaraswamy

The former Karnataka Chief Minister questioned the Centre's lack of proactiveness in providing personal protective equipment to healthcare professionals.

Why was April 5 chosen as the day for India to observe a candlelight vigil against the spread of COVID-19? This is the question former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked – and has suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘slyly’ chose BJP’s foundation day eve for the vigil.

The JD(S) leader tweeted on Sunday morning, “Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candlelight vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date and time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.”

He further questioned the government’s lack of proactiveness in providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“The government is yet to provide PPEs to doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19, the Prime Minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population,” he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson from Karnataka, Srivatsa questioned the ‘gimmicks’ of the Union government, and questioned the lack of preparedness of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He quoted a Quint article, which alleges that the government’s delayed response to COVID-19 has led to a five week delay in procurements of PPE (Personal protective equipment) for health workers in the frontline of the pandemic.

In his tweet, Srivatsa said, “13 Healthcare Workers are COVID (positive) in just Delhi Why do even top hospitals like AIIMS & Safdarjung have a shortage of PPE? Modi's #5minute5baje & #9baje9minute mass stupidity gimmicks must be further demotivating Doctors who want solutions from the PM.”

13 Healthcare Workers are COVID in just Delhi



Why do even top hospitals like AIIMS & Safdarjung have a shortage of PPE?



Modi's #5minute5baje & #9baje9minute mass stupidity gimmicks must be further demotivating Doctors who want solutions from the PMhttps://t.co/54ofSH46Ms — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 5, 2020

As of Sunday morning, Karnataka has 144 cases of COVID-19, with 11 recoveries and four deaths. There are 3,694 COVID-19 cases across India, with 88 deaths and 264 recoveries.

