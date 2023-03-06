Did Karnataka and Telangana jump the gun on Foxconn investments?

Both Karnataka and Telangana recently announced large-scale investments by Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn.

Investments by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn have turned into a controversy in Karnataka and Telangana with both states seemingly having jumped the gun. Putting an end to speculations, Foxconn on Monday, March 6 stated that it is committed to its plan of setting up a manufacturing facility at Kongar Kalan in Telangana but stopped short of stating that an agreement has been signed.

Reacting to it, a Telangana government official said this clears the doubts as raised in a certain section of the press that the Taiwanese contract technology manufacturer was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not.

Addressing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu said in a letter, “As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, we are committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan. I see the support of your team in operationalising the Kongar Kalan Park as early as possible.”

On Saturday, Foxconn denied that it had entered into any binding, definitive agreements for investments. This had left the BRS government scrambling for cover three days after it had claimed that the firm would set up a plant in Hyderabad and generate one lakh jobs over 10 years.

Foxconn had issued the statement in response to announcements by the Telangana and Karnataka governments, claiming that agreements had been signed during the Foxconn chairman’s visit to India over the past week.

Reports suggested that Foxconn will set up its manufacturing facility in 300 acres near the Bengaluru airport and it could generate one lakh jobs. This sparked speculations on social media and soon assumed a political colour, considering the rivalry between the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Criticising CM Bommai, opposition parties such as the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have alleged that the Bommai government was misleading people by making the announcement hastily and have even termed it a publicity stunt.

Speaking to The Hindu Businessline, Priyank Kharge, spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “A letter of intent is not the same as a sure-shot agreement or investment. The ruling government jumped the gun too soon and went on an overdrive to announce the investment and job creation, which is misleading the people of the state.”

The investment was more of a photo opportunity to show the people of Karnataka that the government is actively getting investments, stated Tanveer Ahmed, a spokesperson for JD(S).

Karnataka is set to go to the polls around April, and the ruling government has been attempting to showcase the state as an attractive investment destination.