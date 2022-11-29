Diabetes screening for people aged over 30 at Karnataka Namma Clinics

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakara said that the state government has planned to start 438 such clinics in urban areas to manage and regulate non-communicable diseases.

The Karnataka State Health Department has decided to start screening people above the age of 30 for diabetes in a move to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The screening is expected to take place in the soon-to-be-launched ‘Namma Clinics.’ Speaking to the media on Monday, November 28, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakara said that the state government has planned to start 438 such clinics in urban areas to manage and regulate NCDs.

Sudhakara said that such clinics were opened to cater to people who reside in slums and those who may not be able to afford regular check-ups in hospitals. The Minister also added that a database of those with NCDs will be created at Namma Clinics after the screening process is done. According to The Economic Times, Sudhakara said, “Around 75% of diabetics are not receiving treatment. Therefore, everyone above the age of 30 years is being screened for diabetes.”

Speaking at the Arogya City Summit in Bengaluru, Sudhakara laid emphasis on compulsory health check-ups once a year. The Minister also made a note of how 50% of the state population has been screened for NCDs in the last three years. The government’s aim is to conduct check-ups for the complete population in the next 18 months. He said that 6500 health and wellness centres have been started across Karnataka to screen people for diabetes. Apart from that, 200 Namma Clinics were also opened for the same purpose, out of which 100 are in Bengaluru. Sudhakar said that the clinics in Bengaluru will be opened in the upcoming week.