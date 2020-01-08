Dhyan’s next is ‘Adukkala’

Mollywood

Directed by debutant Maxwell Jose, the film will have Lena playing Dhyan’s mother.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film is titled Adukkala: The Manifesto and will be directed by debutant Maxwell Jose. The director, who has also scripted it, has roped in Lena for an important role in the film. The film will have Lena and Dhyan playing mother and son and the story will revolve around them.

Speaking about the film in an interview with the Times of India, the director said, “The movie tells the politics in a kitchen and revolves around a mother and son, played by Lena and Dhyan. There’s also another element in the film that we don’t want to reveal right now.”

The director revealed that Lena’s character is named Rosamma in the film and she plays a homemaker. He said, “Lena’s character Rosamma is a homemaker, who reads a lot, but has put all her dreams on hold since her wedding and is now confined to her kitchen. She is also creative, and her kitchen is proof of that; it’s filled with artwork made of coconut shells and colourful bowls with paralmeen (pickerels) found in the well.”

On Dhyan’s role, he revealed that his character is called Izahak and he plays a photographer who is able to go ahead with his career goals because of his family’s affluence. Adukkala is about how these two characters discover something new about themselves.

Alencier (who was named in the #MeToo movement by Divya Gopinath) will be seen playing Lena’s husband and Dhyan’s father in the film. The director also went on to reveal that Adukkala is set in Nepal where 80% of the film will be shot.

While the prep work to get this film on the floors is on, Dhyan is busy with Paathira Kurubana, directed by Vinay Jose. Dhyan has penned the story for this film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)