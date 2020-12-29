'Dharmegowda was distressed by council proceedings': JD(S) reacts to Dy Chairman's death

Police stated that they have recovered a death note and suggested that it was a case of suicide based on preliminary investigations.

news Death

Police are investigating the death of Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman S L Dharmegowda whose dead body was recovered from near a train track in Chikkamagaluru's Kadur taluk.

Dharmegowda, who had asked his official gunman and escort to leave him alone, left his home in Shakarayapatna in Chikkamagaluru in his personal Santro car along with his driver. He reached Gunasagar in Kadur taluk of the district on Monday evening and then asked the driver to leave him since he had to meet someone, the driver said.

When Dharmegowda did not return home till late on Monday, his family reached out to the driver and alerted authorities that he was missing. A search party was formed and based on his cellphone signal, Dharmegowda's body was found near the train track around 1 am on Tuesday.

Dharmegowda's body was sent to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for the post-mortem analysis. Police stated that they have recovered a two-page death note near the body and that they are verifying whether it is genuine.

Dharmegowda's brother Bhojegowda, also an MLC from Chikkamagaluru, said that his brother was distressed about the recent incident at the Legislative Council. Bhojegowda was disconsolate when reporters spoke to him on Tuesday. A ruckus broke out during an attempt by the ruling BJP and JD(S) to take up a no-confidence motion against Council Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty During the proceeding of the council, Dharmegowda was pushed and shoved by angry Congress members who said that only the Chairman can preside over the House. Read: Video: Massive ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, Deputy Chairman manhandled

Other political leaders, even those in the BJP and Congress, reacted to his death. "I rushed here as soon as I heard about this. I have been together with Dharmegowda for 13 years and he was my political guru in the JD(S). Even though I was later in the BJP, I maintained a friendship with Dharmegowda despite our political differences," Kadur MLA Belli Prakash said.

"I never expected this. I cannot say anything at the moment. He is someone who has given belief to others and it is shocking to know that he has taken this decision. There needs to be an enquiry to find out why this has happened," Belli Prakash added.

JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, in a tweet, expressed shock over Dharme Gowda's death and remembered him as a gentleman politician. His death is a loss to the state, Deve Gowda added.



JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Dharme Gowda was like a brother to him. "His death has caused a shock to me. He was an upright politician," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.



"His body will be kept at the Shakarayapatna Junior College and the funeral will be held later in the evening," Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra said. The funeral will be held at a farmhouse in Sarapanahalli in Chikkamagaluru later on Tuesday.