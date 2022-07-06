Dharmasthala Temple administrator Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

Heggade has been the administrator for the Dharmasthala temple and all properties associated with it since 1968.

Noted philanthropist and the hereditary administrator of Karnataka's Dharmasthala Temple Veerendra Heggade has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as one of the presidential nominees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail Heggade for his community service. Apart from him, three other prominent citizens from south India—PT Usha, Vijayendra Prasad, and Ilayaraja have been nominated to the upper house.

Tweeting previously taken pictures with Heggade, PM Modi said “Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.” Heggade has been the administrator for the temple and all properties associated with it since 1968 when he took over from his father. He is the 21st from a long line from the Pergade dynasty to head the renowned temple. He is widely recognised for his contribution to the fields of education, health and culture.

He heads the Dharmasthala Temple’s “Sarva Dharma Sahithya Sammelana” and also publishes a monthly magazine called Manjuvani. He is a known proponent of dance-theater form Yakshagana as well. He is credited with several contributions to preservation of Tulu language and culture.

Every year, under him, a mass marriage ceremony is organised by the Dharmasthala Trust for couples from low-income families. The temple also trains teachers and students in Yoga and naturopathy. The Annapoorna kitchen run by the temple under Heggade provides food to thousands of people every single day.

Heggade has been the recipient of several awards from state and Union governments. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 for social work and communal harmony. He was given Padma Vibhushan in 2015. The Karnataka government awarded the Karnataka Ratna, the highest civilian award in the state in 2009.

