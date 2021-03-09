Dharmapuri Arvind, other BJP leaders stopped by Telangana cops from visiting Bhainsa

Telangana police detained BJP leaders at various other places on the ground that their visit could further create law and order problems in Bhainsa.

BJP leaders heading towards Bhainsa town in Telangana were stopped and made to turn back home by the Telangana Police on Tuesday. The town had witnessed communal clashes on Sunday that left nine people injured, apart from damage to property. Police in various districts detained some of the BJP leaders and made them return.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was also stopped by the police from leaving for Bhainsa. The BJP leader raised an objection to the police action and an argument ensued with an officer. Arvind was later placed under house arrest.

"Wish the TRS government had a fraction of interest in protecting the lives and properties in Bhainsa as it did in arresting me and stopping me from visiting the victims of the violence. KCR's work from the farmhouse to suppress opposition and social media is appalling," the MP tweeted later.

Police also stopped BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao from visiting Bhainsa. He was detained near Balkonda. Police detained BJP leaders at various other places on the grounds that their visit could further create law and order problems in Bhainsa.

The town in Nirmal district witnessed clashes between members of two communities following a road accident involving two motorcycles. Six civilians and three police officers were injured in stone-pelting. Miscreants set on fire two houses, and nine vehicles. Police imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more persons as a precautionary measure.

Y Nagi Reddy, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, said no further violence was reported.

Over fifty persons suspected to be involved in this stone-pelting and arson were taken into custody and are being questioned as of Monday.