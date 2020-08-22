Engineer joins work after COVID-19 recovery, hours later killed in Srisailam fire

Dharavath Sunder Naik re-joined his duty, but he met a tragic end in the Srisailam power plant fire.

At 9 pm on Thursday, 32-year-old Dharavath Sunder Naik, a native of Suryapet district working as an assistant engineer at the Srisailam power plant, reported for duty. He had returned to work after having won the battle against COVID-19. A couple of hours later, he along with eight others got trapped in the fire that started from a panel board reportedly due to a short circuit.

He recovered from COVID-19 to re-join his work, but he met a tragic end in the Srisailam power plant fire. Naik was one of the nine people who were killed in the fire at the Srisailam Left Power House of Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco). The bodies of the deceased were pulled out by rescue workers on Friday.

Naik had tested positive for the coronavirus last month and was under home isolation at Jagani thanda of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district. According to Naik's relatives, he had fully recovered after treatment at home and had returned to Srisailam where he was living with his family at the quarters of TS Genco. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His parents were living in the village in Suryapet district.

After completing his BTech, Naik secured the job of Assistant Engineer at TS Genco about five years back and was posted at Srisailam Left Power House. A pall of gloom descended on his village following Naik's death. His relatives left for Srisailam to bring back the body.

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire at a unit of the under-tunnel power house. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud's family, and Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the other dead. He also announced one job each to families of the deceased and other department wise benefits.

