Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders vote out MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani

Concerns were raised that the bankâ€™s expansion into northern states, which also includes appointing several new sales and senior executives.

Money Banking

Shareholders of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank have voted against the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as the MD & CEO of the bank at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. At the AGM, 90.49% of the shareholders voted against his appointment, while only 9.51% voted in his favour. The Reserve Bank of India approved Sunilâ€™s appointment in February 2020, when he assumed office as the CEO.

The ousting of the MD and CEO of the bank comes amid a tussle between the bankâ€™s larger shareholders and the current management over its expansion into northern states, and other issues. The board of the bank recently saw several exits as well.

This comes days after a section of shareholders of Chennai-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank ousted seven directors including the bankâ€™s MD&CEO at the AGM on September 25.

Dhanlaxmi Bankâ€™s financial health, however, has not been a matter of concern as it has been posting profits over the past year.

The issue seems to lie in the new managementâ€™s plan to open more branches in the northern states. In fact, the All India Bank Employeesâ€™ Association (AIBEA) wrote to RBI recently seeking its intervention. CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said in the letter that the new top management â€˜may be headed in the wrong directionâ€™.

Concerns were raised that the bankâ€™s expansion plan, which also includes appointing several new sales and senior executives, could be damaging to the bank as it doesnâ€™t have the adequate infrastructure to manage business in those areas.

As per reports, shareholders alleged that the bankâ€™s current management had vested interests in bringing in huge capital from a Mumbai-based private bank that could give it controlling stake. This, they reportedly were against, as they wanted the 93-year-old Kerala bank to retain its identity.

This tussle between the large individual shareholders and the management could be the reason behind shareholders rejecting the appointment of Sunil, as they feel that it could impact the interests of the customers of the bank.

Following the tussle, RBI appointed D K Kashyap, General Manager, RBI (one of its officers) as additional director on the Board of the bank for two years from September 28.

According to the Hindu BusinessLine, as of June 30, 2020, Dhanlaxmi Bankâ€™s large individual shareholders included B Ravindran Pillai, who holds 10% stake, CK Gopinathan (7.5%), Kapilkumar Wadhawan and Yussuffali Musliam Veetil Abdul Kader, who hold 5% each in the bank.