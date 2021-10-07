Dhananjaya’s Badava Rascal to hit the big screens this Christmas

Actor Dhananjaya is also gearing up for the release of ‘Salaga’ and ‘Rathnan Prapancha’.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya’s upcoming film Badava Rascal is all set to hit the big screens. The actor took to social media on Thursday, October 7, to announce that the film will be releasing on December 24, this year, ahead of 777 Charlie, which is slated for theatrical release on December 31. Badava Rascal recently got the U/A certificate.

“Yes, we are coming to theaters this Christmas, Dec 24 2021. #badavarascal,” Dhananjaya wrote. Badava Rascal is helmed by Shankar Guru, who has also taken care of the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Starring actor Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, the cast also includes actors Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysore, among others. The makers recently unveiled the first single from the film titled’ Udupi Hotelu’. The song has been composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and has lyrics by Dhananjaya.

Badava Rascal was initially slated for theatrical release on September 24, but the makers pushed the release date until theatres could be operated with 100% occupancy. Cinema halls across Karnataka resumed operating with full occupancy from October 1. Touted to be an action entertainer, Badava Rascal is bankrolled by Dhananjaya under his home banner Daali Pictures. The movie marks Daali Pictures’ first production venture. KRG Studios is on board to handle the film’s distribution. The project started in October 2019 but the shoot had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhananjaya was recently seen in Yuvarathnaa, which starred actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in the lead, and Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pogaru. He is also gearing up for the release of Salaga, which will be released in theatres on October 14. The much-anticipated Kannada movie marks Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut. The cast also includes actors Sanjana Anand, Duniya Vijay and Nagabhushan in important roles. Salaga has music by Charan Raj.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya also has the OTT release Rathnan Prapancha in the pipeline.