Dhananjay in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has reportedly been roped in as part of the cast.

Flix Tollywood

The title of Allu Arjunâ€™s upcoming film with director Sukumar was revealed to be Pushpa a few days ago. Later, it was reported that the filmmakers are in the process of roping in the Bollywood star Suniel Shetty for an important role in Pushpa. Sources in the tinsel town pointed out that Suniel was briefed about his role a few months ago and has given his go ahead and that he may join the sets after the lockdown ends.

The buzz now is that the Kannada actor Dhananjay will be a part of Pushpaâ€™s star cast with the filmmakers roping him in for a pivotal role. Earlier, talks were on with Bobby Simha and Raj Deepak Shetty for this role but it eventually went to Dhananjay as it was felt that he would fit in better, we hear.

Dhananjay currently has a number of biggies in Sandalwood including the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuva Rathna and Dhruva Sarjaâ€™s Pogaru.

Incidentally, Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathna. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Reports are that Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuva Rathna and the title Yuva Rathna comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™ which gives an indication that it would have a political touch. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or professor.

Pogaru, on the other hand, is directed by Nanda Kishore and has two heroines Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna in the star cast with Dhananjay, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap roped in for the supporting cast. The technical crew of this film includes Chandan Shetty for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography and it is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.