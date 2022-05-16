DGCA says IndiGo violated rules by disallowing disabled child to board flight

The DGCA inquiry prima facie found that inappropriate handling of passengers by the airline staff resulted in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations.

news Aviation

A DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) inquiry into the Ranchi airport incident where a child with disability was denied boarding by IndiGo airlines staff, has prima facie found inappropriate handling of passengers by the airline staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations. “In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances,” the DGCA said in a statement.

India’s aviation regulator said that the airline has been given an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions during the next 10 days starting from Monday, May 16. After hearing the airline’s submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken, the DGCA added.

Earlier, DGCA had ordered a fact-finding inquiry after a specially-abled child was denied boarding at Ranchi airport by the airline on May 7. The incident had triggered widespread backlash against the airline, and other passengers on the flight said that an IndiGo employee misbehaved with the child and his family.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on May 7, his parents — who were accompanying him — also decided to not enter the plane. Following the incident at Ranchi airport, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta expressed regret and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the boy as a “token of appreciation” for the lifelong dedication of his parents to taking care of a person with disability.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dutta said, “Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organisation are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances. Throughout the check-in and boarding process, our intent of course was to carry the family. However, at the boarding area, the teenager was visibly in panic.”

“We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son. All of us at IndiGo are truly distressed by this particular incident,” Dutta added.

