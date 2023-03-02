DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at house in Delhi

The deceased were identified as Ajay Pal Singh and Monika, presently residing at Transit Camp Hudco Place in South Delhi.

news Death

A 37-year-old DGCA officer and his wife died by suicide at their residence in South Delhi, an officer said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Ajay Pal Singh and Monika, presently residing at Transit Camp Hudco Place in South Delhi. Ajay worked as an operations manager at the DGCA.

According to the police, Ajay was found lying unconscious by Monika after he attempted suicide at his home. Though she took him to the hospital, he was declared dead. “Initial investigation suggests that the woman then returned home and locked the door,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

“A police control room (PCR) call was received at around 2.49 am on Thursday saying the woman was not opening the door. The call was made by Ashish Tiwari, who was a friend of Ajay Pal Singh. The door was broken open by a security guard," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Monika was found lying unconscious on the floor inside the house. She was rushed to Safdarjung hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

“Both bodies are in Safdarjung Mortuary. The couple got married in November 2022 and a police team is probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind this step. No suicide note was recovered from the house,” the official added.