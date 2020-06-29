DGCA issues showcause notice to AirAsia India over alleged safety violations

A DGCA official said that the showcause notice has been served post pilot Gaurav Tanejaâ€™s allegations about issues with public safety policies of AirAsia.

Money Legal

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a showcause notice to a senior executive of AirAsia India after a pilot recently alleged violation of safety norms by the airline.

"AirAsia India confirms receipt of the notice and we are assisting the regulator in its fact-finding process. We will fully cooperate with the regulator," said an AirAsia India spokesperson.

The pilot, Captain Gaurav Taneja, through a Youtube video on June 14, said that he has been suspended by the airline for standing up for "safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

The alleged violation is regarding a landing technique of the use of â€˜Flap 3' mode during landing.

Taneja has 2.93 million subscribers on YouTube, and soon after his tweet, #BoycottAirAsia began trended on Twitter.

He had first claimed that there were issues with public safety policies of AirAsia on June 13.

In the video, Taneja said that he was made to work on his off days and putting sick pilots in the cockpit is risky. When he escalated this to the chief of safety, he allegedly wrote back that he undergo lifestyle counselling and medical tests again.

He also alleged that protocols that were in place in March when coronavirus was spreading was not followed properly the airline (although he does not outline which), and stated that from March 24 onwards, he refused to fly.

The development comes after the DGCA on June 15 tweeted that it has taken note of allegations against a "particular airline".

"DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," it had said.