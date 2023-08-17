DGCA approves IndiGo's New Delhi-Tashkent flight operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday approved IndiGo's flight operations from New Delhi to Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent from September 6, a senior official of the aviation regulator said.

news Business

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday approved IndiGo's flight operations from New Delhi to Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent from September 6, a senior official of the aviation regulator said.

The development comes a day after the airline had announced Tashkent as its 31st international and 110th overall destination.

Commencing from September 22, IndiGo will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis.

“This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan,” said the airline spokesperson. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said,

“We are thrilled to announce the magnificent addition of Tashkent, the capital & the largest city of Uzbekistan, as the 31st international destination in our 6E network. As a cherished cultural hub and a storied city along the Great Silk Trade-Route, Tashkent beckons travellers with a tapestry of timeless wonders to explore at the heart of Central Asia.

“Located in northeastern Uzbekistan, near the border with Kazakhstan, this opens a gateway for the Indian travelers to experience the enchanting charm of Uzbekistan, fostering enriching ties of commerce and culture between our two nations. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” said Malhotra.