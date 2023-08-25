Devotee gives Rs 100 crore cheque to AP temple with just Rs 17 in bank account

Noting the exorbitant amount mentioned on the cheque, the Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy temple staff inquired with bank officials, who informed them that the account had a balance of Rs 17.

A devotee placed a cheque for Rs 100 crore in the donation box at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, Andhra Pradesh. But when the temple authorities looked into it, they found that he only had seventeen rupees in his bank account. Noting the exorbitant amount mentioned on the cheque, the temple's staff members promptly informed the temple’s Executive Officer Trinadh Rao, who told them to verify the details on the cheque with the bank officials. After an investigation, the bank officials reported that the account holder, Radha Krishna, had a balance of Rs 17 in their account.

A photo of the cheque has been doing rounds on social media. It was signed in the name of Boddepalli Radhakrishna, but did not have a date. The temple authorities have asked the bank officials for the account holder’s contact information. If they find that the donor had “malicious intentions”, the temple authorities plan on registering a case of cheque bounce case against him.

A temple official told NewsMeter that they regularly receive such false cheques but not of such a high amount. He said that the temple often receives old cheques, old notes and torn notes.

The incident has garnered mixed responses from the public on social media. Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), a user defended the devotee and said, “Don't hurt him, must be he asked for loan from God and deposited a UDC (undated cheque) as instalment. Ordinary citizens cannot swindle money through scams like nethas and others do.”

