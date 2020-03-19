Details of flight, bus that Kodagu COVID-19 patient took: Govt issues advisory

Kondangeri village, where the patient hails from, has been identified as a containment zone.

The Karnataka government has issued an advisory to passengers who travelled on the Dubai-Bengaluru Indigo Flight 6E96 on March 15 (Sunday) as well as to the passengers on board the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Rajahamsa bus (No: KA19 F 3170) to Kodagu, to report to the government hospital closest to them. This comes after a traveller on the Dubai-Bengaluru flight, a resident of Kodagu’s Kodangeri village tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

While the flight had landed at 4:15 pm at the airport, the bus had left the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysore Road at round 11 45 pm in the night.

The advisory issued by the Kodagu district administration said that the person testing positive from the district had availed these transport modes. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy confirmed the veracity of the notice.

This is the first of such kind of advisory issued in Karnataka in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However it is unclear why the same advisory has not been broadcast by the Health and Family Welfare Department yet.

The Kodagu district Collector has also issued prohibitory orders. In light of the outbreak, all tourist lodges, homestays and hotels were asked to be shut down for more than a week as part of the statewide shutdown. Kondangeri village, where the patient hails from, has been identified as a containment zone.. A total of 306 residents of the same village have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

As of now, four persons have been kept under isolation at a designated district hospital.

The Kodangeri resident is incidentally the 15th COVID-19 positive patient in Karnataka, as declared by Health Minister B Sriramulu earlier on the day. Of the other 14, 11 are from Bengaluru, three are in Kalaburagi including the deceased 76-year-old.

Another 197 people are currently under home quarantine in Kodagu district as they returned from foreign countries. As earlier reported, 78 persons in Madikeri taluk, 54 in Virajpet taluk and 55 persons in Somwarpet taluk are under home quarantine.