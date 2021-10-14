Despite opposition, KRMB to take over direct outlets in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar

The board's decision came inspite of Telangana's request to the Union government to postpone the implementation of a notification.

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to take over all direct outlets from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects from October 14 and asked the respective state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to prioritise it. The issue of implementation of the Gazette Notification (issued by the Union government) dated July 15 on jurisdiction of KRMB was discussed in the 15th (Special) Meeting of the Board held on Tuesday, the Board said in a press release.

"All direct outlets (components) from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects, which are listed under Schedule-II of the Gazette Notification may be prioritised by respective state governments for handing over to KRMB by October 14, 2021," it said. The Board's decision came in spite of Telangana's request to the Union government to postpone the implementation of the notification.

Earlier in September, Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekhar Rao during his visit to New Delhi had raised concerns of Telangana over the decision to bring all the irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari Rivers under the purview of the respective River Management Boards as per the gazette notification. The KRMB was constituted by the Union government as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects, as may be notified by the Union government from time to time.

Telangana and AP have had differences over irrigation projects, generation of power and others. When the Union government notified the Godavari and the Krishna river management boards in July, the Jal Shakti Ministry had said the notification (issued on July 15) is expected to reduce the friction in the area of water management between the two states,

"The decision of the Union government for notifying the jurisdiction of two boards would go a long way in enabling the river boards to discharge their responsibilities to the fullest as mandated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and ring about the much needed neutrality on water resources matters between the two states," the ministry had said.

