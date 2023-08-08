Derek O Brien briefly suspended from Rajya Sabha session, BJP calls his behaviour unruly

The move came after Union minister Piyush Goyal sought the suspension allegedly for disturbing the house and disobeying the chair.

Derek O’ Brien, member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), was briefly suspended from the Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, August 8. Vice President of India who is also the Speaker of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar suspended the TMC MP for ‘unruly behaviour’ after Union minister Piyush Goyal sought the suspension. Goyal sought the suspension allegedly for disturbing the house and disobeying the chair. The Monsoon session of Parliament concludes on August 11, 2023.

While Derek was suspended for the rest of the Monsoon session, he was back in the House within an hour. Dhankar later said that he took a "far-sighted" decision in allowing the voting on the motion to suspend Derek, which did not fructify.

On Tuesday, when Piyush Goyal was speaking on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi(Amendment) Bill when Derek O’ Brein insisted on speaking about the Manipur violence. An angry Speaker asked O’Brein to immediately leave the house and after Goyal sought the suspension of the TMC MP, Speaker Dhankar obliged.

On Monday, August 7, Derek O’ Brien was speaking on the Delhi Services Bill when he brought up the Manipur issue, demanding a discussion on it. However, Speaker Dhankar cut short his speech and asked him to leave the House immediately. “Your conduct in the House has been most ignoble and this has become your habit,” said Dhankar taking a strong note of his behaviour. "This has become your habit. You are doing this as part of a strategy. You think you will enjoy publicity outside. You ravaged this House. Sit down," the chairman told O'Brien.

Slamming the Union government for “mutilating federalism”, O’Brien said, “If three dogs are barking in Chennai, you will send a delegation there.If four cats are fighting in Bengal, you will send a delegation there. How many delegations do you send to Uttar Pradesh which has the highest number of murders in the country?How many delegations do you send to Assam which have the highest crimes against women? How many delegations do you send to Madhya Pradesh which have the highest crimes against children?”

When the TMC MP went on to say, “This government has three most important ministers - the PM, the HM and the WM. The WM is not here today, the washing machine,” Vice President Dhankar hit out at O' Brien for ridiculing constitutional functionaries by comparing them to washing machines. The TMC MP hit back and asked why the opposition is not allowed to make political statements when the MPs from the ruling party are allowed to politicise issues in the Parliament.

The Congress is expected to move a no confidence motion against PM Modi on Tuesday, August 8, and on August 10, the PM is expected to reply.