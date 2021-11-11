Depression over Bay of Bengal crosses coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra



The depression that formed over the south of the Bay of Bengal, which was the cause of widespread heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu and some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system crossed over the Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennaiand adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Thursday, November 11. It is predicted to weaken over the next few hours.

The IMD had earlier said that the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from November 12, once the depression enters land on Thursday and weakens subsequently. The IMD has also withdrawn the red warning that was earlier issued for Chennai, but has said that winds and heavy rain may continue in some parts of the city. Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy too directed district collectors to open relief camps and shift people there from vulnerable areas. He asked the official machinery to be on high alert as more rain has been forecast for Friday, November 12, in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Citing latest rainfall data, Balachandran said Tambaram in Chengalpet district received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm. Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 158 mm. Rains continued to lash various parts of Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday, November 11, leading to inundation in many areas like KK Nagar even as a number of subways and roads in many parts of the metro were closed for vehicular traffic.

Police said trees were uprooted in places like Egmore and Perambur. Personnel of Greater Chennai Corporation, police and Fire and Rescue Services were involved in various relief and rescue work, including pumping out stagnant water.

The north-east monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall to Tamil Nadu, has been active for the past fortnight and many parts have been receiving incessant rainfall since Sunday.

Most of the water bodies in Tamil Nadu, including the reservoirs meeting the drinking water needs of Chennai, the Mettur Dam in Salem and others are full and excess water is being released from most of them.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin spoke to ministers and Special Officers deputed to manage the rain-related issues in various districts and reviewed the situation with them, an official release said. He directed them to expedite the relief activities and ensure provision of quality food and medical facilities in relief camps.

He further wanted the authorities concerned to take steps to prevent crop loss. He also held a review meeting with top state government officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

CM Stalin also ordered constituting a six-member ministerial panel, headed by Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy, to assess crop damage, especially in the Cauvery delta region, and submit a report to the government to expedite relief work, the release added.

