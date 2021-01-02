The Periamet police arrested a dentist in Chennai on Friday for forging his daughter's NEET scorecard and call letter for securing an MBBS seat during medical counselling held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet in November. The accused, Balachandran, was arrested from Bengaluru based on a formal complaint by the Directorate of Medical Education. The police are searching for the daughter. The police arrested Balachandran after the father and daughter failed to appear after being issued summons thrice.

Balachandran and his daughter who are from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram reportedly produced a fake scorecard with increased marks to get an MBBS seat during the medical counselling held on November 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet.

While the student appeared in person, she claimed that she was eligible to get a seat since she had the required documents. However, upon checking the documents, the staff deputed for certificate verification found that the call letter and marksheet with the NEET scorecard was allegedly bogus.

The candidate reportedly originally received only 27 marks but the father-daughter duo produced a forged certificate of 610 marks. Immediately, the officials at the counselling centre warned the duo for producing fake documents and left them. At the centre, she allegedly claimed to be another candidate who had scored 610 marks in NEET and told the authorities that she had not received her call for counselling. She also submitted a rank list with the photo and roll number of herself against 610 marks.

However, the Directorate of Medical Education recently gave a formal complaint to Periamet police based on which a case was booked against the father and daughter for forging documents and misrepresentation.

In the complaint, Additional Director of Medical Education and Secretary of Selection Committee G Selvarajan said the girl secured only 27 marks in NEET 2020 but her scorecard was uploaded with marks 610.

The police soon issued summons but since the father and daughter failed to appear a search was established. After a hunt, the police arrested Balachandran on Friday. The police reportedly arrested him while he was approaching court for anticipatory bail.

Balachandran was produced before a judicial magistrate and has been taken in for inquiry. The police are currently investigating the possibility of individuals or group involvement behind the issue.