Despite Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar directing private and aided schools not to deny hall tickets to SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students under any circumstances, a private aided school in Haveri district denied hall tickets to as many as 30 students on July 21, Tuesday. The students, who were denied hall tickets to write their SSLC or Class 10 exams, staged a protest, along with their parents before the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Tuesday. The protest was supported by the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The students protested by writing a mock exam on the road in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. The parents alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi High School, a private aided school at Chikkerur in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri District, has refused to give hall tickets to some students as they were â€˜not brightâ€™. This was done to ensure good results for the school, they alleged.

Even students scoring more than 70 per cent in earlier exams were denied hall tickets, and some were turned down even after paying examination fees, they added.

The SFI demanded action against the principal of the school and the Block Education Officer (BEO) for denying hall tickets.

However, the authorities from the Education Department maintained that the hall tickets were denied due to failure to pay fees and attendance shortage. It is however to be noted that the Education Minister had categorically said that hall tickets should not be denied over non payment of fees.

