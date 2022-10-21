UP dengue patient dies after hospital transfuses mosambi juice instead of platelets

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting authorities to act. The hospital has hence been sealed and all patients shifted to other hospitals. A probe has been ordered.

A dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj died after a private hospital allegedly transfused sweet lime/mosambi juice instead of platelets into his blood. According to reports, 32-year-old Pradeep Pandey, a sand contractor, was admitted to Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Jhalwa. He died on Wednesday, October 19.

Pradeep’s family has accused the hospital of malpractice and demanded strict action against it. According to them, his condition deteriorated after he was transfused with ‘platelets’ procured from the hospital.

The Indian Express reported Pradeep’s brother-in-law Saurabh Tripathi as saying that the hospital told the family that he needed eight units of platelets. They were, however, able to arrange only three units from within the family. “Someone told us that the hospital building owner’s son could arrange platelets for us. We got in touch with him and paid him Rs 25,000 for five units,” the paper quoted. Pradeep’s condition reportedly worsened after transfusing ‘platelets’ from the bags procured from the hospital. He was then taken to another private hospital, where the doctors expressed suspicion about the contents of the platelet bag. He later died at the second hospital.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting authorities to act. The hospital has hence been sealed and all patients shifted to other hospitals. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak tweeted that the ‘platelets’ would be tested and that strict action will be taken against the hospital if found guilty. Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer Nanak Saran told media that the incident will be probed by a three-member panel and that a preliminary report will be submitted soon. He added that the contents of the platelet bag can be determined only with a forensic probe.

The hospital has refuted the charges, and has alleged that it was the family of the deceased man who procured the platelet bags. Hindustan Times reported that the hospital owner said the family “brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction.” He made this allegation based on the sticker on the platelet bags used. Meanwhile, Prayagraj police had told media that a fake blood bank had been busted in the district a few days earlier.