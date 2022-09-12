Demolition drive continues in Bengaluru, encroachments built on storm water drains razed

The demolitions are being undertaken by the BBMP after heavy rains flooded parts of the city last week. A majority of the encroachments have been identified in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued demolitions on encroachments in Bengaluruâ€™s Mahadevapura and surrounding areas on Monday, September 12. The cityâ€™s civic authorities brought in excavators and bulldozers to demolish encroachments built on rajakaluves (storm water drains) of Chinnappanahalli lake in Mahadevapura. These actions were part of the measures taken by the government to remove encroachments that led to the recent flooding in parts of the city after days of heavy rain.

Illegal encroachments on stormwater drains over the years were identified as one of the major causes for the flooding in the city last week. They were subsequently identified by the BBMP for demolition. Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiâ€™s directions, the BBMP started clearing all such properties on September 2. A majority of the encroachments have been identified in eastern parts of Bengaluru, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones.

A ground that was constructed over a stormwater drain on the Gopalan College campus in Basavanagara was also razed. In addition, homes and shops in Munnekolala were demolished, and around 25-30 more buildings have been marked for the same. Residents in the area were issued notices by the authorities to vacate their homes.

Addressing the media, BBMP Chief Engineer Basavaraj stated that a stretch of about 20 buildings extending from Munnekolala to Spice Garden has been marked for demolition. He also stated that according to protocols, the demolition of smaller structures can be carried out without issuing notices. The BBMP has identified more than 700 encroachments so far.

Meanwhile, in AECS Layout, Executive Engineer Muni Reddy stated that eight buildings have been demolished to connect a stormwater drain to Varthuru. Further, 13 residents of the luxury Rainbow Drive gated community, which was flooded after the heavy rains recently, have also reportedly been issued notices by the Bengaluru East tahsildar for alleged encroachment over a stormwater drain.

At a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on September 5, CM Bommai stated that the government has taken a decision to release Rs 600 crore for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated Rs 300 crore for the purpose.