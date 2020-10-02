Demolition of Chennai houses by slum clearance board stayed by Madras HC

The board was forced to stop after a women's rights organisation filed an urgent plea to stop the demolition until the academic year ends.

news High Court

The Madras High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of houses by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Chennai's Mandaveli area till October 13. This is after the Pennurimai Iyakkam (a women's rights organisation) moved an urgent plea to stop the demolition till the academic year ends.

There are over 324 families living in Kuppaimedu, where houses â€” both thatched and concrete structures built by the TNSCB â€” were being demolished in order to construct new buildings. While they were initially instructed to move out in March to other temporary residences, the plan was halted due to the lockdown. Following the delay, residents put aside their plans. However last week, the TNSCB began to demolish houses without warning and despite protests from residents.

Also read: Chennai residents forcibly evicted by Slum clearance board in the midst of pandemic

Over 100 houses have been demolished so far, leaving many families stranded on the road.

The Pennurimai Iyakkam then approached the Madras High Court requesting a stay as over 100 children in the area are attending schools in the vicinity and the sudden disruption could affect their studies. The petitioner's advocate SS Vasudevan further argued that the TNSCB did not give the residents any prior notice for eviction and that this was against the principles of natural justice.

The bench of Justice MM Sundaresh and R Hemalatha, who heard this plea, then ordered an interim stay and asked the TNSCB to file a detailed report on the matter. The State Human Rights Commission, too, has asked the board for a report on clearing the Kuppaimedu area.

Speaking to TNM, Maran, a resident of Kuppaimedu, states that the sudden eviction has left people homeless and stranded during a pandemic. He says that houses near the area hiked their rents, knowing well that the demand will rise. Several people have been forced to move far away from their places of work, making their daily commute strenuous.

"If they had given us three months to vacate the houses, we would have comfortably found other houses and moved without protest. They are treating us like we don't matter and evicted us from our homes overnight," he says. "Several of us were forced to bring our belongings to the road and then figure out where to even live."