Demand for Namakkal eggs soars in Qatar as FIFA World Cup begins

Earlier, Namakkal used to send around 1.5 crore eggs to Qatar. After the World Cup began, the export increased to 2.5 crores per day

Football fans across the world have set their eyes on Qatar as FIFA World Cup 2022 commenced on Sunday, November 20. Even as several controversies loom large with regard to this edition of World Cup, Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu sees a good revenue as the demand for eggs from the region has increased in the Gulf country. Turkey is the primary egg supplier to Qatar. But due to the increased production cost, Qatar increased exports from the small Tamil Nadu district of Namakkal. Qatar buys a box of eggs (having 360 eggs) for 36 USD (Rs. 2900) from Turkey whereas Namakkal eggs are sold for 29 USD to 30 USD (Around 2400) per egg box.

1100 poultry farms across Namakkal produce nearly 5.5 to 6 crore eggs a day. Earlier it sent 1.5 crore eggs to Qatar. As the FIFA world cup began, the export increased to 2.5 crores per day. In the domestic market, due to the increased demand, the wholesale price for a single egg in Namakkal was fixed at Rs. 5.35 on Monday and it is expected to exceed Rs. 6.

