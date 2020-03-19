Dell techie's wife, Google techie recover from COVID-19 in Bengaluru

P2 and P5 – that is, the wife of the Dell techie who had travelled from the US, and the Google techie who had come from Munich – have recovered.

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday that two persons who were tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru have now recovered. The wife of the Dell techie and the techie from Google, have recovered, he said. They will be discharged on Friday. “We have sent their samples for testing once more. We will discharge them tomorrow (Friday) after the results come,” he said. The minister further said that those who are being discharged must remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

“This is good news for the state. It tells the state that by getting the infection does not result in death. There is no need to worry but do maintain cleanliness and take precautions,” he said.]

The department had said earlier in the day that one person tested positive in Kodagu, taking the total positive cases in the state to 15, including the man who died in Kalaburagi. The person had travelled from Saudi Arabia to Kodagu. The district administration has imposed section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the community. The Kodagu district administration issued an advisory that all persons travelling in the Indigo flight 6E96 from Dubai to Bengaluru on March 15 and also passengers on board the Rajahamsa Bus number KA19 F 3170 from Kengeri Satellite Bus Stop to Madikeri, were to report to a government hospital immediately. The bus left from Bengaluru at 11.30 pm on March 15. There were 33 other people on the bus and the district administration issued the advisory so people would report themselves to hospitals.

The district administration issued the advisory as the person, who tested positive in Kodagu, travelled via these two routes.

Hotels, lodges, dormitories, and home-stays in the district have been ordered to shut. Tourist spots, which were already closed last week, will continue to remain closed. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in Kodagu. There are 14 cases from Bengaluru and three from Kalaburagi.

So far, 1,143 people have undergone tests for COVID-19 in Karnataka, of which 15 have been declared positive and 915 have tested negative. The remaining test results are awaited.

