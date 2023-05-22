Delivery executive in Telangana falls from third floor after being chased by a pet dog

According to the inspector of Raidurgam police, M Mahesh, Iliyas explained that the customer's dog charged at him and started chasing him, prompting him to slip off the floor in an attempt to escape

The incident took place around 12:30 pm on Sunday in Panchavati Colony, as Iliyas was delivering a mattress to an apartment on the third floor. According to the inspector of Raidurgam police, M Mahesh, Iliyas explained that the customer's dog charged at him and started chasing him, prompting him to slip off the floor in an attempt to escape. Thankfully, Iliyas is now reported to be out of danger despite the severity of his injuries.

“He was delivering a batch on the third floor of the apartment around 12.30 pm. As per his statement, the dog charged at him and started chasing him before he slipped off the floor in a bid to escape. He sustained multiple fractures and injuries but is said to be out of danger,” inspector of Raidurgam police, M Mahesh told The Hindu.

Upon arriving at the customer's residence, Iliyas noticed that the door was partially open. As he began to move the mattress, the customer's dog started barking, causing him to panic. In the midst of the commotion, Iliyas lost his footing and slipped from the railing, finding himself hanging precariously. Although the customer rushed to help him, their efforts to pull him up were in vain, and unfortunately, Iliyas slipped and fell to the ground.