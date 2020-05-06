Delivery executive in Bengaluru tests positive for coronavirus

State officials confirmed he was involved in delivering non-essential goods and has been at home since the nationwide lockdown came into effect.

news Coronavirus

A person who worked as a delivery executive with an e-commerce company is among the 20 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday. The 25-year-old patient from Bengaluru delivered non-essential items, and has not been out to make deliveries since the lockdown came into effect on March 25.

In the health bulletin released on Wednesday, officials stated that the 25-year-old delivery executive was the contact of a 45-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The elderly man had a history of influenza-like illness.

Health Department officials are currently tracing people who may have come in contact with the delivery executive while he remained at home during the lockdown period.

Among the 20 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, two cases were from Bengaluru, while 13 cases were reported in Bagalkote district who were contacts of a 23-year-old woman with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) who tested positive on May 3.

Three new cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada district, which included an 11-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman. Both are contacts of a patient who earlier tested positive for the virus. The girl and the woman are residents of Boloor in Mangaluru, district officials confirmed.

One case each was reported in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state increased to 693 with 29 deaths. 354 people have recovered from the infection.

In Karnataka, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district with 155 cases while Mysuru and Belagavi districts have reported 88 and 71 cases respectively.