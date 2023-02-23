Delhi: Ruckus in MCD House rages overnight, councillors throw ballot boxes

Besides raising slogans against AAP, the BJP councillors also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

news Politics

The late night showdown in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House during the election of six Standing Committee members, continued till early Thursday, February 23, with the AAP and BJP engaging in unabated sloganeering. Councillors of both parties came to blows, threw the ballot boxes in the well, and hurled water bottles at each other. The newly-elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi had to be escorted out amid ruckus.

The AAP alleged that the BJP women councillors were interrupting the voting process. This led to constant disruptions which further delayed the election. The House was adjourned nine times since last night amid pandemonium. Besides raising slogans against AAP, the BJP councillors also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for an hour after AAP candidates were elected to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, when the sitting commenced after the adjournment, the election of six Standing Committee members was delayed which triggered sloganeering by BJP councillors. The BJP councillors alleged that the AAP had pre-planned to delay the Standing Committee members election.

Amid chaos, Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged, "BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders. This is the extent of BJP's gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor.”

"There was vandalism in the House. BJP's Rekha Gupta broke the podium, Amit Nagpal tore the ballot paper, and threw the ballot box. The whole night we tried to conduct the standing committee elections," Oberoi said, adding that action will be taken against those involved in the vandalism". She then adjourned the House till Friday 10.00 am.

Meanwhile, the BJP councillors also protested over the election of members to the Standing Committee of MCD outside the MCD house. "We are asking them not to allow mobiles inside to maintain the secrecy of the ballot. We want fair elections," said the protesting BJP councillors.