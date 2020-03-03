Delhi riots: Jaffrabad shooter Shahrukh, who pointed gun at cop, arrested from UP

A video of Shahrukh brandishing a gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia had gone viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

The gun-wielding man who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral last week, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24. The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

The man had opened fire during the violence that which started on Sunday, February 23, after anti-CAA protests blocked a road outside Jaffrabad Metro station and BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering in favour of CAA, intensified on February 25, despite shored up security in the city in view of US President Donald Trump's visit.

Shahrukh had been missing from the national capital after the incident. The Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to nab him. He was nabbed by a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch headed by AK Singla.

The police constable Deepak Dahia had told IANS how he controlled the gun-toting Shahrukh who threatened to shoot him. "The day on which the communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, I was called for emergency duty from my training centre. Suddenly a man in maroon colour T-shirt came charging at me and threatened to shoot me. He could have opened fire at me, but I remained calm and did not show my fear. I showed my stick to him and dared him to open fire. I also warned him with the stick. I stayed put in front of him and asked him to put down the gun. It worked and the man retreated firing in the air,” the cop had said.

Delhi Police had apprehensions that Shahrukh will be in Bareilly as his father has contacts with drug peddlers there. The Delhi Police team is trying to bring Shahrukh to Delhi on transit remand.

IANS has learnt that two teams of Delhi Police — Crime Branch and Special Cell — were after Shahrukh, but it was the Crime Branch team headed by Singla which succeeded in arresting him.

(With agency inputs)