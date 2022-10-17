Delhi Police register FIR against men who forcibly entered all-women Miranda House

The Delhi Commission for Women had earlier issued a notice to the city police and Miranda House, over allegations that men climbed the college walls to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video in which unidentified men were seen attempting to enter the all-women Miranda House in New Delhi during a Diwali fest at the college, the Delhi Police said on Monday, October 17, that an FIR has been registered in the case. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had earlier issued a notice to the city police and Delhi University's Miranda House, over allegations that men climbed the college walls to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus, besides indulging in “cat-calling and sexist sloganeering”. DCW chief Swati Maliwal questioned the security arrangements made by the college during the event.

“Men are climbing walls to forcibly enter Diwali fest at Miranda House, one of the most popular colleges of Delhi. The women have made serious allegations of molestation and harassment. We are sending notices to Delhi Police and college administration. How did this hooliganism happen? What were the security arrangements in place?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The students of the prestigious all-women college shared multiple videos on social media in which some men are seen purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans. There was no response from the college administration despite repeated attempts.

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU October 15, 2022

In a tweet on Saturday, one of the students of the college had stated that what happened at the college was “horrible”. There was “cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time (sic),” the student wrote in a tweet, with a video of the said incident attached alongside. She later went on to tweet more videos of the incident, one of them citing a slogan purportedly raised by students from the Ramjas College. ““Ramjas ka Naara hai, Miranda poora hamara hai”. Ramjas’s slogan, all of Miranda is ours. Despicable,” she said.

According to the police, no complaint regarding the incident has been received so far. However, responding to the videos on social media, they said “some students (3-4) were trying to enter the college”, but they were stopped, and the October 14 Diwali programme remained “incident-free”. The police also said that they were looking into the matter and a team was formed to identify the accused men who climbed over the wall and a gate.

