Delhi Police detain oppn MPs, leaders near Vijay Chowk

Opposition leaders and MPs, including KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Mohammad Jawaid were among those detained.

news Politics

Several opposition MPs and leaders were detained on Friday, March 24, while they were marching towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament, reiterating their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. Delhi Police also made announcements asking opposition MPs to not march ahead as Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the Vijay Chowk area.

According to sources, opposition leaders and MPs, including KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Mohammad Jawaid were among those detained by police and taken to nearby police station.

"Under the Modi Raj, even protesting outside Parliament is a crime. Delhi Police have detained opposition MPs, as we took a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to reiterate our demand for a JPC on the Adani scam. They will not succeed in shaking our resolve," Venugopal stated, sharing videos and photos of leaders and MPs in a police bus on Twitter.