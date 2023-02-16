Delhi not on the list of world's most polluted cities, Kejriwal cites media report

According to the report, Lahore, Mumbai, and Kabul are the top three polluted cities in the world.

news News

Delhi is not on the list of the most polluted cities in the world, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, citing a media report. "After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of the most polluted cities of the world. The efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely paying off. Congrats Delhi! But it is still a long way to go. We have to be counted in the most clean cities of the world," he said and posted a snapshot of the rankings from the media report on Twitter. According to the report, Lahore, Mumbai, and Kabul are the top three polluted cities in the world.

Delhi's PM2.5 pollution has reduced by 28% in five years, from 135 micrograms per cubic metre in 2016 to 97 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022, according to the Union environment ministry's data. PM10 levels have reduced by 27%, from 291 micrograms per cubic metre in 2016 to 211 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022.