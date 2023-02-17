Delhi man kills girlfriend, stuffs her in fridge: Four updates in the case so far

After killing Nikki, Sahil allegedly stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba in southwest Delhi and got married to his fiance on the same night.

On February 14, the body of a young woman was found inside the refrigerator of a dhaba in Delhi. It was later found that the woman was 23-year-old Nikki Yadav, who was murdered in Delhi by her boyfriend, who had previously concealed the fact that he was engaged to another woman. After allegedly killing Nikki and storing her body in the fridge of his familyâ€™s dhaba, Sahil got married to his fiance the same night.

Here are the latest updates in the case:

> The brutal crime came to light after Sahil confessed to the police on February 14, four days after he allegedly killed Nikki. Her father filed a police complaint saying that his daughter was missing, which led the police to Sahil, who was last seen with Nikki. The post-mortem examination of the body went on for more than two hours at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on Wednesday, February 15, and according to the doctors' preliminary opinion, the cause of death was strangulation.

> On February 9, Sahil got engaged to a woman. Post the engagement ceremony, he went to meet Nikki, who was staying with her sister. According to police, Nikkiâ€™s sister was the last person to see her alive. He later managed to convince Nikki to go on a short trip with him on February 10. Sahil wanted to marry Nikki, but his family members were against it. They wanted him to marry a woman of their choice, the police said. The police had said that Sahil told the police that he was in "double mind" and was confused about taking a decision on whom to marry.

> The altercation between Sahil and Nikki took place in a car in Delhiâ€™s Kashmiri Gate area, after the latter confronted Sahil about his marriage. Sahil allegedly deleted the data from Nikki's phone after killing her, and drove to his dhaba. He drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, police officials said.

> Police are recreating the sequence of the crime, for which Sahil was summoned. His brother Ashish was also called in for questioning as the car belonged to him. Nikkiâ€™s family has demanded that the matter be taken up by a fast-track court.

> The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a report from the city police on the incident. Sources in the NCW said the women's panel has sought the report from the police commissioner. "How heartless a person can be? Not only did he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into and also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their property," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)