Delhi liquor scam: BRS MLC Kavitha appears before ED for second time

Kavitha had earlier refused to appear before the ED on March 16, citing that the agency was unfair and impartial.

news Investigation

BRS MLC K Kavitha appeared for the second round of interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their office in New Delhi on Monday, March 20. The ED is probing her involvement in the Rs 100 crore Delhi liquor policy scam. The former MP and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had failed to appear before the agency on March 16, alleging that the ED was unfair and impartial, following which the ED summoned her again on Monday.

Kavitha was all smiles as she walked into the ED office and hugged her husband D Anil who had accompanied her. Minister K T Rama Rao is also in Delhi, expressing solidarity with his sister.

Kavitha was earlier summoned by the central agency on March 11, when she was quizzed for nearly nine hours. The ED had also seized her phone as part of its investigation. The ED had earlier reportedly interrogated both Kavitha and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai together.

Kavitha was summoned after the arrest of Arun Pillai, who allegedly confessed that he was the proxy of the MLC. He, however, later said that the ED had coerced him into giving a statement against Kavitha.

According to the ED, the South Group – allegedly controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others – gave kickbacks of nearly Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to gain control over the liquor business in Delhi. This huge sum was allegedly used by the AAP in the Goa Assembly elections. The ED has alleged that the South Group was represented by Hyderabad-based businessmen Arun Pillai and Abhishek Boinpalli, and Kavitha’s former Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla.

Alleging that the ED’s investigation was “unfair”, Kavitha had earlier said, “..despite your (ED’s) categoric assertion that my personal/ physical appearance was required for the purpose of confrontation with some arrested accused, no such confrontation took place. When specifically asked about the confrontation which was specific purpose cited by your good self to call me personally on 11.03.2023, I was candidly told by the officer Ms. Bhanupriya Meena concerned that they have ‘change of plans’ (sic),” Kavitha wrote in her representation.

“I therefore, have reasons to believe and a grave apprehension that the enquiry/investigation being carried out may not have the sanctity of law and my expectation of a free, fair, or impartial inquiry or investigation has been severely impaired,” she added.

Kavitha claimed that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, and said that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.