Delhi to Hyderabad to jail: Burglar who flew across cities for crimes arrested

Giri Gangadhar, who worked at a private company in Noida would fly into Hyderabad and burgle houses in Alwal.

A 30-year-old man Giri Gangadhar has been nabbed by the Cyberabad police for burglaries in Alwal and surrounding areas in Hyderabad. He was found to be based out of Noida and a native of Chhattisgarh. He worked as an employee at a private company. Police say he used his job as a cover to not fall under the radar of suspicion.

Explaining his modus operandi, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjannar said the accused lived a lavish life in Delhi. The Commissioner said, “Gangadhar would fly to Hyderabad, steal from houses and then fly back to Delhi. He was well-versed with the geography of Alwal in Hyderabad. He would target houses that were located in areas that were isolated and away from the crowd.”

According to the police, Giri would break the door lock, stealing gold, silver and any other valuable property from the house, before escaping with the booty.

“We had to analyse several CCTV footage to get leads. We had to not only investigate in Hyderabad, but also in Chhattisgarh and Noida as well. He has confessed to four offences, two cases in Alwal and two cases in Keesara. A total of 40 tola gold and one kg silver has been recovered,” added Sajjanar.

Police said Gangadhar used to stay in Machabollaram and Alwal even while doing a recce in surrounding areas for potential targets to commit burglaries. The accused along with the seized material was handed over to Alwal police for further investigation.

Giri has been booked under sections 454 (house-trespass or house breaking) and 380 (theft in any building) of IPC at both Alwal and Keesara police stations.

The Commissioner appreciated the Special Operation Team from Balanagar zone of Cyberabad for their efforts to nab the accused. The concerned officers were rewarded for their hard work.

The Commissioner also reminded people to be extra cautious of such burglars. He said it was of utmost importance to install CCTV cameras at everyone’s home and surroundings. The police issued a set of advisories to the public:

-Please use proper lock, use steel lock which is stronger than brass locks.

-Please install CCTV cameras in your home and surroundings, ensure camera facing street on both sides and your home.

-Keep jewellery and valuables in locker facility.

-While going out of station, please carry your valuables or carry with you.

-While going out of station, please inform your neighbours to keep a watch on your home.

-While renting out your premises, check for antecedents of tenants and also collect id proof copy.

-If some suspicious activity is noticed on new persons, pls inform your police station.

-Don’t share your travel details with anyone especially on social media.

