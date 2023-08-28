Delhi HC takes suo motu cognisance of minor sexual assault case involving bureaucrat

The accused, Premoday Khakha, served as the deputy director in Delhiâ€™s Women and Child Development department and has been booked for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

news Crime

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the case involving the rape of a 16-year-old girl by a suspended Delhi government official named Premoday Khakha and his wife, who reportedly gave her pills to terminate her pregnancy. Additional Sessions Judge Richa Parihar of Tis Hazari Courts had on August 23 extended their judicial custody by 14 days.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula took suo motu cognisance, and listed the matter for next hearing on September 14. During the hearing, the court asked the Delhi Police to file a status report and ensure the protection of the minor's identity and prevent any disclosure. The Delhi Police apprised the court about the critical health condition of the young victim, who is currently hospitalised. The bench sought a status report from the Delhi governmentâ€™s Women and Child Development Department also.

The counsel appearing for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPRC) told the court that the body has taken cognisance of the incident and that it will also file a response in the matter. Both Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were produced separately before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Katyayini Sharma Kandwal on August 22, who sent them to one-day judicial custody.

On August 21, the Delhi Police had arrested 51-year-old Khakha and his wife after questioning them for several hours at their residence. Premoday Khakha was serving as the deputy director in the Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government and has now been suspended. The move came after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a city hospital.

The victim is a Class 12 student. In 2020, the father of the victim died and Premoday offered to take her in. The girlâ€™s mother obliged since they were family friends. The girl stayed at the accused personâ€™s house between October 2020 and January 2021, after which she moved back with her mother.

The girl had an anxiety attack in August this year and was admitted at a hospital. During the counselling session there, the girl revealed that she was raped. After this, the hospital informed the Burari police. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 376(2)(f) (rape of a minor), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without a womanâ€™s consent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and his wife.