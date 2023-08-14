Delhi HC stays I-T reassessment proceedings against Oxfam India

The Delhi High Court has granted a stay on the income tax reassessment proceedings initiated against Oxfam India noting the need for further examination of the matter.

The bench, comprising Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Girish Kathpalia, directed the filing of a counter-affidavit within the next six weeks, with a rejoinder, if any, to be submitted at least five days before the subsequent hearing.