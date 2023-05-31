Delhi HC restrains 101 websites from streaming ‘Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse’

Flix Court

The Delhi High Court has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit access to more than 100 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well as its 2018 prequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing Sony Pictures Animation’s suit contending that it is the copyright holder of the movie.

“Defendants 1 to 101 (rogue websites), as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from posting, streaming, reproducing, distributing or making available to the public, on their websites, or through the internet, in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work/content/program in which the plaintiff has copyright, including the films Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the court said, further ordering government authorities to issue a notification in this regard.

Sony Pictures has claimed to hold exclusive copyright and broadcasting rights to the film, but numerous shady websites have promoted the upcoming broadcast. The court passed an interim injunction order as a prima facie case was made out in the favour of Sony Pictures, and has issued summons in the matter.The court listed the case for consideration before the joint registrar next on July 31.

Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse is set to release on June 2.

