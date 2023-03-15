Delhi govt extends old excise policy for six months, lists five dry days

Meanwhile, government officials have reportedly been instructed to prepare a new policy soon.

The Delhi government on Wednesday, March 15 extended the ongoing old excise policy by six months. Meanwhile, the government officials have been instructed to prepare a new policy soon. An official said that the excise department has not come up with a new policy. Therefore, the current excise policy has got an extension of six months. During the extension period, there will be five dry days â€“ Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Zuha.

The Delhi government rolled out its 2021-22 excise policy on August 31 last year following allegations of irregularities and favouritism in granting liquor licences to private shop owners. Under the 2021-22 liquor policy, licences of 849 liquor vends were issued through open bidding to private firms. However, following allegations of favouritism to private parties, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam.

