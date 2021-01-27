Delhi farmersâ€™ protest: More troops deployed, FIRs registered, cops injured

While a protester lost his life after his tractor overturned, 86 police personnel were reported to be injured.

Indiaâ€™s national capital was jolted on Tuesday with clashes breaking out during a tractor rally, held by farmers protesting against the contentious farms laws passed by the Union government. The day also witnessed the death of a protesting farmer after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble. From booking people who allegedly resorted to violence to reports that over 80 police personnels got injured during the clashes, here are the quick updates on what has happened in Delhi following the clashes.

Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents. "Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said. More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said. According to a statement by police, 86 personnel have reported injuries in the violence.

Meanwhile, the Union government has decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order, officials said. The decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava among others.

Shah is also understood to have directed the Delhi Police to identify and take action against those involved in the violence. Additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.

The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately, but officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies). Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties ahead of Republic Day.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry decided to temporarily suspend the internet in parts of Delhi like Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas for 12 hours from Tuesday noon.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas ... in Delhi from 12:00 hours to 23:59 hours on January 26," an order issued by the MHA said.

Rapid Action Force personnel have also been repositioned in the national capital and vigil has been intensified in view of the evolving situation.

Earlier, the Union home secretary briefed the Home Minister about the situation in Delhi , the official said.

The Home Minister reviewed the situation after hundreds of protesting farmers on tractors barrelled through police barricades to enter central Delhi areas, including Red Fort and ITO.

The Home Secretary and the police commissioner also apprised Shah about the steps being taken by the police to maintain peace, another official said.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which comprises various farmer organisations, had proposed a "Kisan Tractor Rally" on Republic Day. The SKM had held several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor parade, the statement said.

They had given an undertaking to the police to take out a peaceful rally as per the proposed plans on four agreed upon routes, it added. However, on Tuesday around 8.30 am, 6,000 to 7,000 tractors assembled at the Singhu border, it said.

Instead of going on the pre-decided route, they insisted upon going towards central Delhi and despite repeated requests, the farmers broke through several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar, the statement said. Similar incidents were reported from Gazipur and Tikri borders.

The farmers at the Gazipur border broke through the barricades at several points and headed for ITO, where they were joined by the farmers who had come from the Singhu border, it said.

At the Tikri border also, the farmers did not agree to the pre-decided plan and clashed with police. They not only broke barricades, but also attacked police vehicles and personnel. Videos also showed the police indulging in lathi charging of protesters in a bid to disperse the crowd. Instead of turning towards Najafgarh, they headed towards Peeragarhi and further towards the central part of the national capital, the statement further said.

At ITO, a large group of farmers, who had come from Ghazipur and Singhu borders, attempted to move towards Luytens' Delhi. When they were stopped by policemen, a group of these farmers became violent and broke the barricades, damaged iron grills and dividers and even tried to run over the policemen deployed at these barricades, the police said in the statement.

However, police personnel succeeded in stopping them from entering Lutyens' Delhi. Meanwhile, some farmers also indulged in vandalism and attacked policemen. Later, they changed their plans and moved towards Red Fort, it said.

At Red Fort, they broke the gates and entered its wells. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation's flag, the statement said.

Police managed to remove the crowd from the rampart. The struggle between the police and the farmers continued throughout the day until late evening, the statement said, adding that most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and Red Fort.