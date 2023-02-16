Delhi demolition drive: AAP demands compensation for victims, writes to L-G

The demolitions were carried out by the DDA in Delhi’s Mehrauli, reportedly in view of the G20 events.

After the much disputed DDA demolition drive in Mehrauli was stopped on Lt Governor VK Saxena's direction, the Aam Aadmi party on Wednesday, February 15, sought compensation from him for the victims of the area. In a letter to the L-G, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, "Direct the concerned to assess the damages already caused to many houses by the said demolition and do the needful, including appropriate compensation and to get them reinstated at the locations from where they have been uprooted without any further delay."

The AAP leader further said that till the time this takes place, the authorities concerned should be directed to make some makeshift arrangements like tents. Bharti also sought investigation into the issues, calling it "serious breach of transaction of business rules, Govt. of NCT of Delhi Act, Constitution of India and various judgments of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India" and has urged to punish the officials guilty of this severe dereliction.

"When it became apparent after making enquiries with District Magistrate (South) Office that the demarcation which became the basis of demolition, in Mehrauli, by DDA was neither in the knowledge of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal nor Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot ji, then why the press release released from your office attributed the flawed demarcation to the Aam Aadmi Party Government? the letter reads further.

Such an attempt was surely political from the L-G office with the sole intent to malign the clean image of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party government, he said.

"On 14.02.2023, the reason issued by your esteemed office for stopping the massive and inhuman demolition exercise being carried out by DDA in Mehrauli was the same which we have been agitating since day one under the leadership of Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal i.e. the flawed demarcation report.”

"Had you agreed on this most important flaw brought out to you/your officers' notice by us on day one of the demolition exercise which rendered many people, including old people, women and children homeless, then such a massive tragedy would have been avoided," the AAP MLA stated in the letter.

"Since in the urbanised villages, applicability of Delhi Land Reforms Act ceases and hence the demarcation work should be carried out directly by DDA following the due process, which requires the demarcating agency to invite objections from the people who at present are residing on the land being demarcated and ensure their full participation before finalising the demarcation report. If you still wish to go ahead with the Revenue Office of Delhi government, then it is urged that offices of Chief Minister and Revenue Minister must not be bypassed," the letter further stated.